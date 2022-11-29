H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

