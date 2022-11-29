Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.3 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of HAL opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.