Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($153.61) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($195.88) to €155.00 ($159.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $237.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

