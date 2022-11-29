Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (HEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on December 16th

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

HEIT stock opened at GBX 121.92 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.23. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.46).

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

In other news, insider Norman Crighton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950 ($5,921.76).

(Get Rating)

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.