Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays stock remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

