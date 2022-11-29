Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
Hays stock remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.
Hays Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hays (HAYPF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.