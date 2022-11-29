Head to Head Survey: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 9.23 $779.44 million $5.35 42.16 Femasys $1.18 million 12.31 -$7.54 million ($0.79) -1.56

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.70% 25.75% 17.09% Femasys -886.22% -48.96% -44.68%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ResMed and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ResMed has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 6 0 2.60 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $267.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 496.21%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than ResMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats Femasys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

