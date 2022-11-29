Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Stock Performance

Healthier Choices Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

