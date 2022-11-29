Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

