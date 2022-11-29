Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

