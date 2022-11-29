Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 14,604,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

