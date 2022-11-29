Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 14,687,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637,731. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

