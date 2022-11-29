Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $115.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

