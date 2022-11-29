HI Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $88.31 million and approximately $630,255.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,877.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00246365 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03316105 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $700,474.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.