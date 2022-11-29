High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HLF traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.69. The firm has a market cap of C$465.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,080. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at C$161,754.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

High Liner Foods Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

