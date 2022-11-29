HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of HQI opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that HireQuest will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HireQuest by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

