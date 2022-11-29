HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 938,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,794,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,900,583.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 698,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,764.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

