Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.56 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.82 or 0.00059512 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.56 million and $5.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00246594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00088843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,090,794 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

