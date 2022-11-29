H&T Group (LON:HAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $497.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 497 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 497 ($5.95), with a volume of 39733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.86).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

H&T Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.05. The firm has a market cap of £217.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,578.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 6.14.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

