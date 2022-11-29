HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Shares of HUBS opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $862.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

