Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hysan Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 16,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.