i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 146,588 shares.The stock last traded at 2.62 and had previously closed at 2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

