ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.58

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 120377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
