ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.58

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 120377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,602,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,346,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,214,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

