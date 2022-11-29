Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

IMUN remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

