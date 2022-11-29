Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 2,325

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,325 ($27.81) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.11) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,294.17 ($27.45).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,131 ($25.49) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,029.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,911.69. The firm has a market cap of £20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 49.31 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 84.29%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

