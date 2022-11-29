IndiGG (INDI) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $72,833.19 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

