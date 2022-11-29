Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the October 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 685 ($8.19) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 735 ($8.79) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

