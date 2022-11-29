Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

