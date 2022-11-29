Insider Buying: OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 1,079,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,003. OmniAb Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OABI. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

OmniAb Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

