Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Buys 5,034 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $148,654.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 599,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,526.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,703 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.75.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $29,590.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RM. Stephens reduced their price target on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

