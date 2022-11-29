Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown acquired 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($16,748.41).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Brown acquired 604,203 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £42,294.21 ($50,597.21).

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Brown acquired 1,050,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($75,367.87).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Michael Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £1,650,000 ($1,973,920.33).

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Brown bought 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £4,760,000 ($5,694,461.06).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,873,212.59).

Shares of SEE opened at GBX 6.57 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £272.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.47. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.47 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

