Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,026,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $331.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

