Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,735. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

