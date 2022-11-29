Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells 83,477 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747,072 shares in the company, valued at $335,637,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63.

Impinj Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 25,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

