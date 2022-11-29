Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total transaction of $2,138,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.03. 240,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,634. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $271.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.