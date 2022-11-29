Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.2% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 335,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.