InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 89,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

InterCure Price Performance

InterCure stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. InterCure has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InterCure by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

