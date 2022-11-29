Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.16.
INTU stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.71. 1,708,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
