Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,066,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $18,732,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

