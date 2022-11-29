Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $67,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE VBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 33,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

