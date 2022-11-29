Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.04. 10,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $178.93.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.