Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 80,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,747. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

