Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,699 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,577,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

