Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 29th (AMH, ASLE, BKKT, CPPMF, FSR, INVH, KBAL, LCID, MLKN, NTR)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 29th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

