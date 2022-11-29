Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 29th (AMH, ASLE, BKKT, CPPMF, FSR, INVH, KBAL, LCID, MLKN, NTR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 29th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII). They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.