Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

