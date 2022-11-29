Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.
NYSE INVH traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
