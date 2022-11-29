Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Iain D. Dukes Purchases 10,000 Shares

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 3,354,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

