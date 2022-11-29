Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 61,839 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,806,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

