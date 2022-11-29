Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 61,839 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,806,000.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
