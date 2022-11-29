iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 75,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,027. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

