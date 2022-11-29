iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $25.55

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $26.83. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 1,114,237 shares.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 178,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after acquiring an additional 314,765 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

