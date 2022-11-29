iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

