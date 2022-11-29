iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

